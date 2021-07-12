The Covid-19 pandemic’s downward trajectory continued on Sunday as 10 people tested positive in the tricity, a first in nearly 13 months.

Mohali was the biggest contributor to the drop as it logged only three cases, its lowest since June last year. Chandigarh also hit a new low of six cases, a number it also last recorded only a year ago, while Panchkula logged just one case, for the second time in the past week.

The lone fatality on Sunday was reported in Mohali, for the fifth consecutive day. Both Chandigarh and Panchkula have confirmed only one death each since the beginning of July.

Amid the devastating second wave, tricity’s daily cases had peaked to 2,612 on May 10, while the highest single-day deaths, at 38, were recorded on May 5.

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases plunge to 10 after 13 months

Following a slew of lockdown restrictions across the tricity through May and early June, the number of cases and deaths started declining steadily, now down by 99% and 97%, respectively.

From the record 24,201 active cases on May 12, now 210 people are recuperating in the tricity. Among them, 96 are in Mohali, 94 in Chandigarh and 20 in Panchkula. The recovery rate continues to remain over 98% in all three locations, while the daily positivity rate is down to 0.1% in Chandigarh, followed by 0.2% in Panchkula and 0.3% in Mohali.

With the downturn in pandemic’s figures, restrictions have been largely eased across the three jurisdictions over the past month, allowing public movement to resume. However, health experts have cautioned against complacency to avert the third wave, while urging residents to continue to exercise precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands frequently.

Five of six UT cases from sectors

Chandigarh’s fresh cases were reported from Sectors 15, 32, 39, 40 and 49, and Dhanas. Among the three cases in Mohali, two were Mohali city and one from Kharar. Panchkula’s only case was an 18-year-old from Batwal.

UT’s caseload has reached 61,829, of which 60,926 patients have been cured and 809 have succumbed to the virus. A total of 68,370 people have been infected in Mohali till date. Among them 67,220 have recovered and 1,056 have died. In Panchkula, 30,217 patients have recovered among the 30,612 found positive so far and 375 have lost their lives.

