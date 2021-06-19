The downward trend of tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued on Friday as 75 people tested positive, lowest in the past 117 days.

Against the peak of 2,612 cases on May 10, tricity’s cases have remained below the 100 mark thrice in the past five days.

Also, for the first time in the past 120 days, Mohali recorded only 24 cases. It was on February 17 last when 23 cases had surfaced and since then the district’s cases surged to a record high of 1,382 on May 10 before the downturn began.

Chandigarh logged 39 cases, higher than Thursday’s 32, and Panchkula also saw a slight rise from eight to 12.

Four people died in the tricity, two in Chandigarh, and one each in Mohali and Panchkula. Compared to the all-time high fatalities of 38 on May 5, tricity has recorded less than 10 deaths as many as 15 times in June, including 10 days in a row till Friday.

Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate rose from 1.7% on Thursday to 2.2% on Friday, but came down in Mohali from 3% to 2%. In Panchkula, the figure increased from 1.01% to 1.35%.

However, tricity’s active cases continued to decline. Against 1,189 patients still infected on Thursday, the number was down to 1,108 on Friday. Among them, Mohali has 543 active cases, Chandigarh 431 and Panchkula 134.

Those who died in Chandigarh were a 90-year-old man from Sector 38 and a 60-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran.

The city’s case and death tallies stand at 61,358 and 804, respectively, while 60,123 patients have recovered.

Among Mohali’s caseload of 67,982, 66,402 patients have recovered and 1,037 have died.

Panchkula’s latest fatality was a 64-year-old woman from Konna, Pinjore. Panchkula has recorded 30,517 cases till date, of which 30,016 patients have been cured and 367 have died.

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slip to 75, a first in 117 days