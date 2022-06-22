Chandigarh tricity sees 80% rise in weekly Covid cases

In a sudden surge, the Chandigarh tricity area reported 707 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past one week (June 13-19), an increase of 70% over the previous week’s tally. Besides, the tricity also reported a Covid-related death this week with a 74-year old man succumbing to the virus in Mohali on June 13.

In comparison, in the week ending on June 12, the tricity had reported 393 cases and zero fatality.

Amid the rise in daily count, health officials across the tricity said that even during the third wave of Covid-19, that had peaked in tricity in January this year, the cases had seen a sudden and steep rise and any complacency in following the Covid-appropriate behaviour, at this time, can invite another surge.

Chandigarh worst-affected

Of the three areas, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 322 cases this week against the 196 cases in its previous week. Mohali’s tally increased from 97 cases to 207 cases this week. In Panchkula, cases hiked from 100 to 178 this week.

The tricity had recorded 59,273 cases and 113 deaths in January this year, the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Of the 342 active cases in Chandigarh, as on Monday, only seven are hospitalised with none of them being severely infected. (HT)

Hospitalisation rate low

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Though the cases are rising, the hospitalisation and death rate is under control. Of the 342 active cases in Chandigarh, as on Monday, only seven are hospitalised with none of them being severely infected. Hospitalisation is low as all adults in Chandigarh are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with many of them already having taken the booster dose. Vaccination is helping to lower the severity of the infection.”

In Mohali, of the 213 active cases, only one is admitted at the hospital while in Panchkula too, only one patient is admitted in the hospital of the 153 active patients.

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The cases have suddenly started rising rapidly and infection is also spreading among healthcare workers. This is primarily due to people ignoring safety precautions. So, precautions must not be ignored as complacency can invite fourth wave. Also, on noticing symptoms, people must promptly get tested and isolate themselves to avert another wave.”

141 test positive in tricity, active cases cross 700

After a slight dip to 99 on Monday, tricity’s Covid-19 cases once again shot past the 140 mark on Tuesday.

As many as 141 people tested positive in the tricity, with Chandigarh alone reporting 79, highest since 87 on February 12. On Sunday, 143 infections were recorded in the tricity.

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 37, 38, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52 and 63, Bapu Dham Colony, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Sarangpur and PGIMER campus.

Panchkula recorded 43 cases, a first since 52 infections on February 10. In Mohali, 19 people tested positive.

The spike in fresh infections took the tricity’s active cases to 732, a number never touched since February.

Now, Covaxin also available for adults for free

Unvaccinated people aged over 18 years can now also get Covaxin at Chandigarh’s government health centres for free. So far, only Covishield was being provided for free to adults, while Covaxin was available only for the 15-18 age group beneficiaries.