Chandigarh: Trident Open Golf Championship in November

The Ludhiana-based Trident Group in collaboration with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will host the ₹1 crore Trident Open Golf Championship scheduled to be held from November 11 to 14 at Chandigarh Golf Club. Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident Group, shared his thoughts on the partnership, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Trident Open Golf Championship, in collaboration with the PGTI.” Gupta said the championship will be held under the esteemed leadership of Kapil Dev.

