Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Chandigarh: Trident Open Golf Championship in November

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 10:44 am IST

The event will be part of the 15 tournaments lined up for the second half of the PGTI 2025 season which offers a combined prize purse of ₹17 crore

The Ludhiana-based Trident Group in collaboration with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will host the 1 crore Trident Open Golf Championship scheduled to be held from November 11 to 14 at Chandigarh Golf Club. Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident Group, shared his thoughts on the partnership, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Trident Open Golf Championship, in collaboration with the PGTI.” Gupta said the championship will be held under the esteemed leadership of Kapil Dev.

Championship scheduled to be held from November 11 to 14 at Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT photo for representation)
The event will be part of the 15 tournaments lined up for the second half of the PGTI 2025 season which offers a combined prize purse of 17 crore.

