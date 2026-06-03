Chandigarh: Trio opens fire outside Sector-20 PG after road rage

A late-night road rage incident culminated in a firing at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 20, Chandigarh, in the wee hours of Monday, police said, adding that one of the accused was later arrested with a country-made pistol.

A case has been registered at Sector 19 police station under the Arms Act and Sections 125 and section of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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According to information, the incident took place around 1am when two private company employees were returning to their PG on their motorcycle. When they reached the Sector 20/33 dividing road, they overtook a trio riding an Activa two-wheeler. This offended the Activa occupants, the victims said, adding that an argument ensued.

After the altercation, the victims continued to their PG in Sector 20, but the trio allegedly followed them there. Police said the Activa riders then returned to their residence in Sector 30, collected a country-made pistol and came back to the PG, where they began vandalising the motorcycle parked outside.

Hearing the commotion, the victims, who live on the top floor of the building, came downstairs and confronted the accused. During the ensuing argument, the accused attempted to leave but their Activa failed to start. Police said one of the accused then fired a shot from the pistol before the trio fled the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} After being alerted, police set up checkpoints in the area and arrested one of the accused, identified as Jaikishan, who allegedly owned the weapon. Efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After being alerted, police set up checkpoints in the area and arrested one of the accused, identified as Jaikishan, who allegedly owned the weapon. Efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at Sector 19 police station under the Arms Act and Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(2) (causing wrongful loss or damage to property) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.