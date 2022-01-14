Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Truck driver robbed of 10,000, mobile phone by 4 in auto-rickshaw

Police said the victim, Deshraj, 28, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was robbed at Transport Chowk in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on January 10
One of the four accused assaulted the victim and snatched his wallet and a bag, before fleeing in the three-wheeler with other passengers, the Chandigarh Police said. (Shutterstock)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for a robbers’ gang that assaulted a truck driver and took away his wallet and bag, containing 10,000 cash, mobile phone and other belongings.

Police said the victim, Deshraj, 28, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was robbed at Transport Chowk in Sector 26 on January 10.

According to the victim’s complaint, he was standing on a slip road near the light point around 3.30am when an auto-rickshaw stopped besides him and its driver offered to give him a ride. Three others, including a woman, were already sitting in the vehicle.

When Deshraj gestured that he didn’t need a ride, one of the four passengers got out and started hitting him.

The accused then snatched his wallet, containing 10,000 cash and ATM card, and a bag which had his clothes and mobile phone, before fleeing in the three-wheeler with other passengers.

Police said the victim could not note down the auto’s registration number.

After verifying the matter, police have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

