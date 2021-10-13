Chandigarh: Two arrested after woman molested at her house

Around a dozen men molested a woman and assaulted her husband and brother-in-law after barging into their house following an argument at Dadumajra, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the accused, identified as Vikas, 25, and Anil Kumar, 34, of Dadumajra Colony, have been arrested for the crime that took place on Sunday night.

According to the FIR, the woman’s brother-in-law had an argument with Anil on Sunday evening. Later, he returned home and was having dinner when Anil reached there with around a dozen men and attacked him and the woman’s husband with swords, rods and sticks.

When the woman intervened, the men allegedly molested her. After she raised the alarm, they fled, but not before pelting stones at her house. A case of rioting, assault and molestation was registered in Maloya.