Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two arrested after woman molested at her house
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two arrested after woman molested at her house

Around a dozen men molested a woman and assaulted her family members following an argument with her brother-in-law at Dadumajra in Chandigarh
The remaining suspects are still to be arrested by Chandigarh Police.
The remaining suspects are still to be arrested by Chandigarh Police.
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Around a dozen men molested a woman and assaulted her husband and brother-in-law after barging into their house following an argument at Dadumajra, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the accused, identified as Vikas, 25, and Anil Kumar, 34, of Dadumajra Colony, have been arrested for the crime that took place on Sunday night.

According to the FIR, the woman’s brother-in-law had an argument with Anil on Sunday evening. Later, he returned home and was having dinner when Anil reached there with around a dozen men and attacked him and the woman’s husband with swords, rods and sticks.

When the woman intervened, the men allegedly molested her. After she raised the alarm, they fled, but not before pelting stones at her house. A case of rioting, assault and molestation was registered in Maloya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out