Chandigarh: Two Sector 11 shooting accused injured in police encounter

Two men arrested in connection with the recent Sector 11 shooting case were injured in a police encounter in Chandigarh early Thursday after allegedly attempting to escape from custody while being brought from Jammu for further investigation, police said.

Visuals from the site of the encounter. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Aryan and Sunny, were arrested by Chandigarh Police in Jammu and were being transported to the Crime Branch office in Sector 11. The incident occurred at around 4.30am when the police vehicle was passing through the Dhanas forest area on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the two accused allegedly tried to flee from custody after the vehicle entered Chandigarh and reached the secluded Dhanas forest stretch. Police teams immediately launched a chase operation, which culminated in an encounter during which both men sustained bullet injuries.

The injured accused were taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where they are undergoing treatment. Police said their condition is stable.

Senior officers, including DSP Dalbir Singh and inspector Jaspal Singh, in-charge of the Police Post at Panjab University Campus in Sector 11, reached the spot following the incident. Teams from the Operation Cell and the District Crime Cell were also deployed at the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A forensic team was called in to collect evidence and examine the encounter site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A forensic team was called in to collect evidence and examine the encounter site. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said further details regarding the circumstances that led to the encounter, as well as any recovery of weapons, are awaited.