Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two women arrested for furnishing false affidavit in court
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two women arrested for furnishing false affidavit in court

The women in the affidavit had submitted that they have not stood surety for bail of any other person but later on verification, it came to the fore that the accused had stood surety in another case
The case was registered against the two on the direction of judicial magistrate Puneet Mohinia. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 03:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two women have been booked for filing false affidavit in the district court while standing surety for the accused in a theft case.

The women are Harbans Kaur and Karamjit Kaur, both from Mohali. They have been arrested and were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The case was registered against the two on the direction of judicial magistrate Puneet Mohinia.

As per the police, the two women had filed an affidavit as surety for an accused in a theft case registered in the Industrial Area police station on October 31.

The women in the affidavit had submitted that they have not stood surety for bail of any other person in any other court. But later on verification, it came to the fore that the accused women had stood surety in another case.

The court then directed the police to register a case against them under sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP