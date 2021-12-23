Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two-year-old girl grants new lease of life to 5

Officials at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday revealed that the family of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital following an accident, donated her organs that were received five separate transplant patients
The two-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, following an accident.
Officials at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday revealed that the family of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital following an accident, donated her organs that were received five separate transplant patients.

The deceased, Anaika, was involved in a December 12-road accident near a housing society in Sector 89, Mohali.

Her mother, brother and three other relatives died on the spot, while she was rushed to the SGHS Hospital Sohana, Mohali in critical condition. She was later shifted to PGIMER, where she succumbed to her injuries. The child was declared brain dead on December 21.

Anaika’s father, Amit Gupta, a Bangalore-based businessman, decided to donate her organs. Her kidneys, corneas and liver were retrieved at PGIMER, the last of which was later allocated to a matching recipient at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad, with the intervention of National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

The harvested liver was sent from PGIMER to Chandigarh International Airport in 18 minutes by creating a Green Corridor for the airlines. The retrieved liver was taken to IKDRC, where it was transplanted to a terminally ill 7-year-old male child.

The kidneys were transplanted to the renal failure patients here in PGIMER, while the corneas were given to blind patients.

Paying tribute to Anaika, director PGIMER Prof. Surjeet Singh, said, “This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. It is really crucial for everyone to understand that even in times of grief, one positive response too can change the lives of multiple strangers and bring a smile to many faces. It was a very courageous decision taken by the donor Gupta family even as they were grieving the sudden demise of their daughter.”

