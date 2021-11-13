Chandigarh: Union minister Rai reviews progress of projects in city

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Fruday reviewed the progress made under various centrally sponsored schemes and other flagship programmes that are being implemented in Chandigarh.

In a meeting with senior officials, including Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, the minister sought details about the projects such as Air Force Heritage Centre, Heritage Conservation, Green City, Clean City, and Smart City. The administration also shared the progress report of the flagship schemes implemented in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh administration said the work on Air Force Heritage Centre, which will house aircraft, simulator, aero engines and other IAF artefacts, will be completed by February 2022. The administration has set a target of December 2023 to conserve all major sites in Chandigarh.

The officials also briefed the minister on the progress in issues such as lal dora extension and expansion of sites for the street vendors. Chandigarh officials also took up the pending issues with the minister and sought speedy decisions.

Other engagements

Rai addressed a public meeting organised by the Purvanchal Cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

Rai thanked the people of Purvanchal for their contribution in the development of the city, and assured them that all their issues will be resolved.

The minister also met a delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal. The traders urged him to bring out a scheme to clear all pending assessment cases of VAT with penalties and interest prior to 2016-2017 on the pattern of Punjab and other nearby states. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood also accompanied the traders.