Chandigarh University chancellor calls for coordination between region’s institutes

Following Chandigarh University’s entry into the 801-1,000 bracket in the QS World University Rankings 2023, varsity chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on Friday said there should be more coordination between region’s top academic institutes, including Punjab Engineering College and Panjab University (PU).

Sandhu said, “It is hard for a single university to top all parameters. It would be best for universities to partner up, so that the best facilities in each university can be used for betterment of research. I saw something similar in the state of North Carolina in USA that benefited the local population there.”

While refusing to comment on the relatively poorer ranking obtained by PU, Sandhu said private colleges and universities should not be ignored, adding that their responsibility had increased now to improve their ranking.

In the rankings released on Thursday, from the region, PU was ranked in the 1,201-1,400 bracket, while CU and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan found a place in the 801-1,000 bracket.

Of the 41 Indian universities featuring in the 2023 rankings, CU on the 21st spot, Shoolini on 26th and PU on the 40th.

Both private universities scored higher than PU in five of the six parameters assessed for the rankings.