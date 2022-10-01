Chandigarh University video leak: Army man blackmailed multiple women in the past, say police

Sanjeev Singh, the army man arrested in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak, has blackmailed multiple women in the past, police said on Friday.

Earlier, police had claimed that the mobile number being used by Sanjeev was where the female student, accused of leaking videos of other students, shared her private videos.

With the help of this number, which is also mentioned in the FIR pertaining to the CU case, police managed to retrieve some data, establishing that he blackmailed other women as well.

“His number is flagged as ‘scammer’ in a social media app. We also found a few comments and allegations by the app users, claiming that they were blackmailed by the person using the phone number,” said an officer privy to the probe.

However, the officer added, the online flak won’t affect the probe in the CU case if the accused didn’t circulate the video of the female student or her peers.

The all-woman, three-member special investigation team, probing the case, is awaiting forensic analysis of the accused’s mobile phone for more clarity about his past.

Refutes allegations of blackmail

Investigators said during interrogation, Sanjeev refuted the allegations of blackmailing the female student. Claiming that he was in a relationship with her, he said she herself shared her personal videos with him.

Meanwhile, co-accused Rankaj Verma withdrew his bail plea on Friday.

According to his counsel Harvinder Singh Johal, Rankaj will file a fresh bail plea after adding more arguments to prove his innocence.

“Rankaj never met any of the co-accused and police failed to recover any video from his mobile phone. We will file a fresh bail plea on Saturday,” said Johal.

On Thursday, police had submitted before the court that Rankaj had confessed to circulating the videos shared with him and granting him bail will affect the investigation.

Sanjeev, Rankaj, the female student and another accused Sunny Mehta will be produced in court on Saturday.

