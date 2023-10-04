News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: UP man held for 60-lakh insurance fraud

Chandigarh: UP man held for 60-lakh insurance fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 04, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Chandigarh Police recovered 16 mobile phones and one ATM card from the accused, Tarun Sharma alias Bharat Nandan of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

The cyber crime team of Chandigarh Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping a local of 60 lakh by giving him fake insurance policies.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was filed in 2021 at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)
A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was filed in 2021 at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police recovered 16 mobile phones and one ATM card from the accused, Tarun Sharma alias Bharat Nandan of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He was arrested on September 27 from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint by Chandigarh resident Prem Singh. A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was filed in 2021 at Sector 36 police station. The investigation was transferred to cyber-crime police as the transactions were made online. Police said the accused worked with SMC Insurance company in Noida in 2011 when he gave an insurance policy to the complainant.

When he switched to jobs another insurance company, DAPL, Noida, in 2020, he carried the old policies’ data along.

“The accused contacted his old clients using his private numbers. He allured them for investment in lieu of insurance and provided them bank accounts to deposit money,” superintendent (SP) of police Ketan Bansal said.

Bansal said the complainant was cheated of approximately 60 lakh in the same manner.

“It has come to light that people invested around 2.5 crore,” the SP said. The accused was earlier booked in Mirzapur, UP, for another 60-lakh fraud.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out