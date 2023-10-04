Chandigarh: UP man held for 60-lakh insurance fraud

The cyber crime team of Chandigarh Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping a local of ₹60 lakh by giving him fake insurance policies. A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was filed in 2021 at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police recovered 16 mobile phones and one ATM card from the accused, Tarun Sharma alias Bharat Nandan of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested on September 27 from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint by Chandigarh resident Prem Singh. A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was filed in 2021 at Sector 36 police station. The investigation was transferred to cyber-crime police as the transactions were made online. Police said the accused worked with SMC Insurance company in Noida in 2011 when he gave an insurance policy to the complainant.

When he switched to jobs another insurance company, DAPL, Noida, in 2020, he carried the old policies’ data along.

“The accused contacted his old clients using his private numbers. He allured them for investment in lieu of insurance and provided them bank accounts to deposit money,” superintendent (SP) of police Ketan Bansal said.

Bansal said the complainant was cheated of approximately ₹60 lakh in the same manner.

“It has come to light that people invested around ₹2.5 crore,” the SP said. The accused was earlier booked in Mirzapur, UP, for another ₹60-lakh fraud.

