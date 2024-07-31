Chandigarh: Upcoming Dadumajra waste management plant faces locals’ opposition

The residents of Dadumajra voiced strong opposition to the setting of an Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) processing plant in their locality during a public hearing held on Tuesday, and urged the officials to find an alternative site in Chandigarh or its surroundings. Aimed at effectively tackling Chandigarh’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonnes (MT), the new plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is proposed to comprise three facilities. (HT Photo)

The public hearing, mandated by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, was organised at the community centre in Sector 38 (West) by the municipal corporation (MC) to gather feedback on the proposed waste processing plant at the Dadumajra landfill. The MC had approached the ministry for the environmental clearance for the plant, to which the it suggested a public hearing first.

Over 200 residents attended the hearing and highlighted environmental and health risks, urging authorities to reconsider the plant’s location. Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) TC Nautiyal were present at the meeting. A representative of the ministry and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) were also present.

“We are living here in misery. When Jaypee Group plant was to be set up, officers gave us high hopes that the area will be converted into beautiful parks and there will be greenery all around. But what happened in reality? Today, every resident of the area is suffering from skin problems, asthma, and other health issues and thanks to officials, the area still has mountains of legacy waste. The officials are again giving us hope but we do not want to suffer again for years. They must look for alternative sites for setting the plant,” said Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee, Dadumajra.

A local resident, Shimla Devi, was in tears while describing the ordeal of her family. “My three family members, including my son, died in a short span due to health issues. Who is responsible for those deaths?” she questioned.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, “Such plants should be avoided in densely populated areas. With the proposed plant, the waste will be turned into bio-CNG and other tangible products and by-products, including inert gases, which will be as high as 47%. So, it will become a herculean task to dispose/sell off nearly half of these products. MC must propose a waste-to-energy plant.”

In response, the officials acknowledged the residents’ feedback and assured them that their concerns will be taken seriously. The officials will compile the public’s recommendations and submit them to the ministry for further deliberation and a final decision.

Aimed at effectively tackling the city’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonnes (MT), the new plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is proposed to comprise three facilities – one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste. Spread over 20 acres, it will be set up on a part of the Dadumajra landfill after clearing the area and as per current proposal, the project will be allotted for a total of 17 years, including two years for construction, and 15 years for operation and maintenance.