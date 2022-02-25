Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honours Girls India ambassadors
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honours Girls India ambassadors

The Girls India project, a collaborative effort of the CCPCR and UT education department, took off with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring the young project ambassadors
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched Girls India project in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday marked the commencement of the Girls India Project, a collaborative effort of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and UT education department by awarding Girl India ambassadors at a function

The event started with a performance by Delhi Public School, Sector 40, students, with 44 Girl India ambassadors later being named from amongst the 50 partner schools of the project.

Six schools won the trophies for their performance in mock parliament including Delhi Public School and Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), 38 West, Guru Nanak Public School, GMSSS, Mauli Jagran, St John’s High School and Government Middle School, Bapudham colony.

The UT administrator released the Empowering Endeavours journal, outlining on the journey of the project, while an exhibition display was also organised for the same.

Harjinder Kaur Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the commission and the future perspectives towards making Chandigarh a child-friendly city.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP