Chandigarh: UT education dept plans action against dummy admissions

UT education department is planning to take action against dummy admissions in government and private schools in the area. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that he will hold meetings with coaching centres next week to get them on the same page and with managements of city schools in this regard. UT education department will direct coaching centres in Chandigarh to install CCTV cameras. (HT File Photo)

The department is drafting instructions keeping in view the guidelines from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding minimum attendance that are flouted by those with dummy admissions. CBSE has mandated 75% attendance to sit for Class 12 board examination.

Officials said they are aware that certain school teachers teach at such coaching centres and encourage students to join these institutions instead of schools. They said that action will be taken against such schools as well.

In 2022-23, the department had shifted attendance online for government schools and it is deliberating on doing the same for private schools as well. Officials said that the department will also instruct coaching centres to not hold classes during school hours and warned of action on non-compliance.

“There is nothing wrong with taking extra coaching. We just ask that students attend schools and then go for coaching. They develop social and personal skills in schools, which they miss out on in coaching centres and it affects their overall development,” Brar said.

While coaching centres don’t fall under the purview of the department, officials said that action can be taken against the schools that enrol students from these centres. Officials said that notices will be issued to schools flouting these rules and the department can pursue derecognition proceedings if needed.

Coaching centres will be asked to install CCTV cameras to monitor the entry times of students.

Talking about the 85% quota in Class 11 admissions for students from UT government schools being taken up in Punjab and Haryana high court, Brar said that the department will abide by the court’s directions. He added that a notification directing students who have enrolled in Class 11 in UT schools to join classes by Friday will be issued soon. Brar said that of the students fail to do so, their seats will be treated as vacant. Any vacant seats are set to be converted to normal seats that will be open to those from schools outside the UT.

For Class 11, 13,117 seats were allocated in the first round of admissions and the session started from July 3.

