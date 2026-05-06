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Chandigarh: UT to introduce skill courses in all govt schools, push smart classrooms

Officials highlighted the city’s strong performance indicators, including a high Gross Enrolment Ratio and Gender Parity Index, along with consistent national rankings of its institutions

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The UT administration will introduce skill-based courses across all government schools, equip classrooms with digital infrastructure and fast-track teacher recruitment as part of a roadmap to strengthen the education ecosystem, chief secretary Rajesh Prasad said on Monday.

The administration also plans to modernise infrastructure in technical institutions, including upgrading laboratories and integrating digital tools, to support innovation and quality education. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level review of the education department, Prasad assessed the performance of school, higher and technical education and outlined key priorities to make the system more future-ready. The meeting was attended by education secretary Prerna Puri, director school education Nitish Singla and director higher and technical education Palika Arora, who presented an overview of achievements, infrastructure development, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and progress in skill development.

Officials highlighted the city’s strong performance indicators, including a high Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and Gender Parity Index, along with consistent national rankings of its institutions.

The chief secretary directed that skill-based courses be rolled out in all government schools to improve employability and align education with industry needs. He also called for smart classrooms in all schools to promote digital learning and modern teaching practices.

The administration also plans to modernise infrastructure in technical institutions, including upgrading laboratories and integrating digital tools, to support innovation and quality education.

Prasad further directed regular meetings of state higher education councils to ensure effective governance and called for all institutions to be developed as “Institutes of excellence” through continuous improvement in research, infrastructure and academic standards.

Reiterating the administration’s focus on inclusive and quality education, the chief secretary said a coordinated and time-bound approach will be adopted to implement these measures and build a future-ready education system in Chandigarh.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: UT to introduce skill courses in all govt schools, push smart classrooms
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: UT to introduce skill courses in all govt schools, push smart classrooms
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