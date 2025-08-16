Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: UTCA cricketer Aditi Sheoran honoured with state award

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:32 pm IST

Aditi represents the Chandigarh women’s team in BCCI tournaments; she made her mark in the 2024 BCCI Under-15 Tournament with an impressive performance

Aditi Sheoran of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) was honoured with the prestigious state award on the occasion of Independence Day. She becomes the second UTCA player after Kashvee Gautam to receive this honour.

An all-rounder, Aditi contributes as a top-order batter and a spin bowler. (HT Photo for representation)


Aditi represents the Chandigarh women’s team in BCCI tournaments. She made her mark in the 2024 BCCI Under-15 Tournament with an impressive performance and has also featured in the 2025 BCCI Under-19 One-Day matches. An all-rounder, Aditi contributes as a top-order batter and a spin bowler.

