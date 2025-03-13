Menu Explore
Chandigarh: ‘Uttar Pradesh ideal hub for pharma biz,’ says UP official at CII event

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government hosted a roadshow and interaction on ‘Uttar Pradesh Pharma Park’ on Wednesday. The Interaction was led by Mayur Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), who provided key insights into the state’s pharma initiatives, highlighting the strategic incentives and supportive business ecosystem that make Uttar Pradesh an “ideal hub” for pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

CII members and Uttar Pradesh officials at an event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
CII members and Uttar Pradesh officials at an event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The state’s proactive approach, bolstered by robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies, makes it an attractive destination for businesses aiming to scale and innovate,” he said.

The CII Northern Region, alongside the UP government, invited investors, industry leaders and stakeholders to participate in the event and explore the opportunities in UP’s pharmaceutical sector.

