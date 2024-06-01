 Chandigarh voters brave heat, record 52% turnout till 3pm - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh voters brave heat, record 52% turnout till 3pm

ByMandeep Kaur Narula
Jun 01, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Election Commission says Chandigarh recorded 40% polling at 1pm and 25% in the first four hours since voting began at 7am; pace likely to pick up in evening

Voters braved the sweltering heat to exercise their franchise in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency that reported a turnout of 52.61% till 3pm.

Voters queue up to exercise their franchise at a polling booth in the EWS Colony at Maloya in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Voting slowed down in the afternoon with the city recording 43.5°C at 2.30pm. Long queues seen in the morning vanished at several polling stations. According to the Election Commission, Chandigarh recorded 40% polling at 1pm and 25% in the first four hours since voting began at 7am.

An estimated 6.59 lakh voters are to decide the fate of 19 candidates in the race for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat. The main contest is between Manish Tewari of the Congress and Sanjay Tandon of the BJP in the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher after casting her vote at a polling booth in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
In the 2019 parliamentary election, 74% of electors had voted in Chandigarh.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are jointly fighting this election as partners in the INDIA bloc.

The poll officials said voters in colonies were more enthusiastic than residents of upscale sectors.

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon with family members after voting at the polling station in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The turnout is expected to pick up after 4pm.

Drinking water, ‘chabeel (sweetened water)’, medical kits, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and the likes have been arranged at polling stations given the heat wave conditions, officials said.

Chandigarh is reeling under severe heat wave for a week. The city recorded its highest-ever temperature of 46.7°C on two Wednesday and Friday. The temperature has been six degrees above normal for a week.

Saturday, June 01, 2024
