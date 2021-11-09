Chandigarh: Ward No. 1 rues new taxes, old plight

Provision of basic amenities, expansion of lal dora and better sanitation are key issues concerning voters in the newly constituted Ward No. 1 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Four of the ward’s five main constituents — villages Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu — will take part in the MC elections for the first time. The panchayats were disbanded in 2018 and villages came under the jurisdiction of the MC thereon. The fifth major constituent, Khuda Lahora Colony, was previously under Ward No. 2.

These peripheral villages, abutting Punjab, are located in the northern part of the city.

A visit to the ward makes it obvious that even though part of the City Beautiful, these areas continue to struggle with even basic infrastructure. Residents complain that even after these areas were brought under the MC three years ago, there has been no major improvement in infrastructure and municipal officials remain unresponsive to their needs and complaints.

Kamal Tewari, a trader based in Khuda Jassu, said: “Road repair work has not been taken up for years now. Similarly, the sewage system is not adequate, particularly when compared to the city.”

Issues aplenty

Residents also complain that imposition of different MC taxes has not brought corresponding quality services. Ram Karan, secretary, Chandigarh Congress, and a resident of Kaimbwala, said: “At the time of bringing these villages under the MC, residents were assured that new taxes will be imposed with corresponding improved basic amenities, but this hasn’t happened. Only the tax burden has increased. Sanitation, including garbage collection, is very poor and there is no effort to keep the villages clean. With the election on mind, the BJP-ruled MC has now started laying water supply lines.”

The recent imposition of garbage collection charges has particularly upset the residents. Gurpreet Singh, a businessman based in Khuda Ali Sher, said: “The MC is collecting three to four times higher garbage collection charges. Residents’ complaints keep falling on deaf ears.”

The long-standing demand of the villagers for expansion of lal dora remains unfulfilled. “The gravest concern for the ward residents is the extension of the village lal dora. Residents are facing multiple problems because of it. Some parts of the village, inside the lal dora, are with MC. Areas outside the lal dora are under the UT administration,” said Daleep Kumar Sona, a district president of Chandigarh BJP and resident of Kaimbwala.

Seasonal flood control is specific problem in Khuda Lahora Colony, where residents have been for long demanding cleaning of Patiala Ki Rao rivulet and construction of road gullies in the colony.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Lahora Colony

Reserved for women (general)

Voters: 18,000 (approx)

KEY ISSUES

Poor infrastructure, including roads, sewage and water supply

Extension of lal dora, bringing in more people under MC

Poor sanitation condition

WHAT RESIDENTS SAY

Area within lal dora is under MC, and that outside is under the UT administration, leading to major problems for residents. The lal dora should be extended. (Daleep Kumar Sonu, 37, farmer, Kaimbwala)

People are living here for 25 years, but they still have just a power of attorney. They should be given proper ownership rights for their homes at the earliest. (PC Rana, 69, RWA general secy, Khuda Lahora Colony)

The condition of roads is very poor, as maintenance has not been undertaken at proper intervals. The issue of garbage collection bills is also a contentious one. (Gurpreet Singh, businessman, Khuda Ali Sher)

The villages are in a bad shape because of the MC’s apathy. Bad roads, inadequate sewage system and lal dora-related problems are yet to be resolved. (Ram Karan, 58, farmer, Kaimbwala)