Chandigarh weather: Mercury set to touch 40°C by weekend

The city’s temperatures are set to go up to 40°C by this weekend as the Western Disturbance (WD) that brought respite from the scorching heat last week has started to lose its effect, Met officials said. Women cover themselves with scarves to beat the heat amid rising temperatures in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature rose to 36.6°C on Sunday, 1.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.3°C, 6 degrees above normal. This is the highest yet this season but is likely to increase further in May.

The IMD officials further said that over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 38°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.