Chandigarh weather | Showers on cards for city till Tuesday

After a brief respite from rains, the city is likely to see showers from Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per officials, chances of light rain up to 20 mm will start in the city from Sunday and continue till Tuesday. However, cloudy conditions will prevail in the latter part of the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From June to August 27, the city recorded 668.4 mm rain. This is 3.8% below normal even though the rain recording during July was above normal.The maximum temperature went up from 34.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday while the minimum went down from 27°C to 26.8°C

The maximum temperature went up from 34.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday while the minimum went down from 27°C to 26.8°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.