 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.03 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.03 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 28, 2024, is 31.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.03 °C and 32.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.43 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.03 °C and 32.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 29, 2024 32.72 °C Light rain
August 30, 2024 33.47 °C Light rain
August 31, 2024 34.33 °C Sky is clear
September 1, 2024 35.2 °C Sky is clear
September 2, 2024 34.3 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 32.84 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 30.82 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain
Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on August 28, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
