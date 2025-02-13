Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 13, 2025, is 20.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.38 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 26.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 133.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|20.44
|Overcast clouds
|February 15, 2025
|24.55
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|25.75
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|25.69
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|28.71
|Scattered clouds
|February 19, 2025
|25.13
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.26
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
