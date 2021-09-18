Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Witness air show from Sukhna Lake on September 22
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Witness air show from Sukhna Lake on September 22

The show also coincides with the celebration of the diamond jubilee year of the Chandigarh Air Force Station
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Formation Aerobatics Units of the Indian Air Force called the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is equipped with HAL-built Hawk aircraft. (KESHAV SINGH/HT PHOTO)

The Chandigarh Air Force in association with the UT administration is organising an air show of Surya Kirans and other aircraft at Sukhna Lake on September 22 at 4.30pm for an hour on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas of 1971 war.

The event also coincides with the celebration of the diamond jubilee year of the Chandigarh Air Force Station, which was established in 1961.

Over the years, 12 Wing Air Force Station Chandigarh has become one of the biggest/pivotal air bases of the Indian Air Force equipped with the latest aircraft. The Formation Aerobatics Units of the Indian Air Force called the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is equipped with HAL-built Hawk aircraft.

The team’s motto is “Always the Best” and it will be undertaking low-level aerobatic displays over Jalandhar on September 18, over Chandigarh on September 22, over Srinagar on September 26, and over Air Force Station Hindon for Air Force Day and Pune on October 16.

The mega event is free and open to all to witness around the walking track of Sukhna Lake. No admission, however, would be permitted without the face masks. Citizens and tourists can also witness the show on September 21 on rehearsal day to avoid rush during the main event. People have also been advised to witness the show from their rooftops, wherever possible.

RELATED STORIES

The Chandigarh Police have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour during the event. The air show can also be viewed @suryakiran_iaf on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

8kg heroin seized near border in Fazilka dist

AICC calls Punjab CLP meet today, tells all MLAs to be present

Congress questions Haryana govt over delay in filing chargesheets in criminal cases

Haryana panel to hold talks with farmers tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP