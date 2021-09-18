Chandigarh: Witness air show from Sukhna Lake on September 22

The Chandigarh Air Force in association with the UT administration is organising an air show of Surya Kirans and other aircraft at Sukhna Lake on September 22 at 4.30pm for an hour on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas of 1971 war.

The event also coincides with the celebration of the diamond jubilee year of the Chandigarh Air Force Station, which was established in 1961.

Over the years, 12 Wing Air Force Station Chandigarh has become one of the biggest/pivotal air bases of the Indian Air Force equipped with the latest aircraft. The Formation Aerobatics Units of the Indian Air Force called the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is equipped with HAL-built Hawk aircraft.

The team’s motto is “Always the Best” and it will be undertaking low-level aerobatic displays over Jalandhar on September 18, over Chandigarh on September 22, over Srinagar on September 26, and over Air Force Station Hindon for Air Force Day and Pune on October 16.

The mega event is free and open to all to witness around the walking track of Sukhna Lake. No admission, however, would be permitted without the face masks. Citizens and tourists can also witness the show on September 21 on rehearsal day to avoid rush during the main event. People have also been advised to witness the show from their rooftops, wherever possible.

The Chandigarh Police have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour during the event. The air show can also be viewed @suryakiran_iaf on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.