Chandigarh witnessed 19% less road mishap fatalities in 2022

The city recorded 78 fatalities due to road accidents last year, a 19% drop from 96 deaths in 2021, according to the data compiled by the Chandigarh Traffic Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fatalities in 2022 were also second lowest since 2014, the lowest being 53 in 2020, primarily owing to the Covid lockdowns in the city.

Apart from fatalities, at 74, the number of fatal accidents in Chandigarh in 2022 was higher only than 53 such mishaps in 2020, since 2014.

As Covid restrictions were lifted in 2021 and traffic movement returned back to normal, the number of accidents also rose from 53 to 94 and the ensuing fatalities from 53 to 96 since the previous year.

Apart from fatal accidents, Chandigarh also logged 159 non-fatal accidents in 2022, in which 206 people suffered injuries. Once finalised, the data will be shared with the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What led to the dip

Speaking about the reasons behind the dip in fatalities last year, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “The traffic police focused on road safety awareness drives by roping in NGOs, resident/market welfare associations and schools, which helped sensitise people about the importance of traffic rules.”

The SSP added that conscious engineering changes around the city also played a big role in bringing fatal accidents down: “We have recommended and implemented various engineering interventions, including table tops at black spots to slow down fast-approaching vehicles, installation of convex mirrors at blind spots, installation of more cautionary signages, iron grilles on major roads and installation of spring posts to decongest market areas.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also hailed the comprehensive network of CCTV cameras installed in the city under the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) for making commuters comply with traffic rules even at night.

Under the ICCC project, more than 1,000 cameras have been installed around the city, including at all entry and exit points, to check traffic violations and maintain a record of all vehicles entering and leaving the city.

The ICCC has also helped traffic police remotely issue e-challans for traffic violations, as the cameras can automatically read the number plate of the offending vehicles.

As many as 1.86 lakh challans were issued for speeding in the city in 2022, of which around 60% were issued through the ICCC system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing his take on the drop in fatalities, Punjab traffic adviser and member of the state-level Road Safety Council, Navdeep Asija said, “The two-dimensional strategy of authorities to fine offending vehicles and cut down speeding, while also safeguarding vulnerable commuters, like pedestrians and cyclists, through infrastructure upgrades and making more two-wheeler riders wear helmets is bringing results. A detailed analysis of these figures will bring more clarity about what worked.”

Night hours deadliest

According to traffic police’s data, at 22, most fatalities took place between 9 pm and 12 pm. This was followed by 12 fatalities between 12 am and 3 am.

As per traffic authorities, this is when people are returning home after recreation post work, and are likely to drive drunk and overspeed amid low traffic volume.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Road Safety) Jaswinder Singh said it was also a cause of concern that comparatively high number of fatalities took place during less busy hours like from 6 am to 9 am, when seven people died in road accidents, only one less than eight between 9 am and 12 pm, when the roads see much higher traffic during office hours. In comparison, the fatalities were down to three between 3 am and 6 am.

Singh said the traffic police will identify how to bring down fatalities during these hours.

The traffic police had also restarted drunk driving nakas in December 2022 and around 100 challans for the offence have been issued since then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}