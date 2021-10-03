Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman applies for job online, loses 91,000
chandigarh news

Chandigarh woman applies for job online, loses 91,000

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The complainant, a resident of Chandigarh’s Manimajra area, got calls after applying for a job on an online portal. (Shutterstock)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fraudsters duped a Manimajra resident of 91,000 after luring her with a job through an online portal.

In her complaint, Divya told the police that she had applied for a job through a website.

On July 16, she received a call that she needed to deposit 2,800 immediately. However, she could not deposit the amount. The next day, she got another call informing her that her name had been blacklisted and she cannot apply for any MNC job or go abroad for the next seven years.

Alarmed by this, she deposited money. The caller later asked her to transfer different amounts in lieu of various formalities and assured her that the money will be refunded. As a result, she ended up paying 91,000.

However, over two months later, she neither she got a job not her money was refunded.

On her complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the scamsters.

