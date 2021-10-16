Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Woman buying vegetables falls prey to snatchers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Woman buying vegetables falls prey to snatchers

Veena, 55, a resident of Sarvodaya Society, Sector 50, Chandigarh, said the snatcher fled with his accomplice waiting nearby on a motorcycle
The 55-year-old woman lost her chain to snatchers while buying vegetables near her housing society. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two motorcycle-borne youths snatched the gold chain of a woman while she was buying vegetables outside her housing society in Sector 50, Chandigarh, on Friday.

In her complaint, Veena, 55, a resident of Sarvodaya Society, said a man approached her while she was buying vegetables. He snatched her chain and fled with his accomplice waiting nearby on a motorcycle.

In another incident, a Manimajra resident’s motorcycle was snatched near the traffic lights in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Thursday. The victim, Irshad, said a man suddenly pushed him and took his motorcycle away.

Onlookers told him that the accused’s name was Lakhan. Separate cases under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered.

