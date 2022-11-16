Chandigarh | Woman caught with banned drugs gets 10-yr RI

A local court has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹1 lakh to a Sector 38 resident who was arrested with 11 injections of buprenorphine and 11 injections of pheniramine maleate in 2018 near Jeeri Mandi Chowk in Sector 39 in June 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the prosecution, on June 12 2018, the investigating officer and his police team were on patrol near Jeeri Mandi Chowk. They noticed the convict coming from the T-point side of Sector 39 around 9:57 am. She abruptly stopped, turned back and started walking away from the police. On suspicion that she may be carrying some stolen items or is a proclaimed offender, the police party apprehended her. She threw away her bag, which was later found carrying the injections of banned drugs. The convict was arrested and a case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses, including the then station house officer (SHO) of Sector 39 police station Rajdeep Singh. The convict, meanwhile, claimed that she was being implicated. She said that her sister-in-law Meenu had complained against constable Ashok and constable Varinder, who were pressuring her to withdraw the complaint and had picked her up from her brother’s house in Sector 38 at 9pm that night. They also called upon defence witnesses to prove that the matter had been reported to the police as kidnapping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, meanwhile, observed that the prosecution was able to prove on file that the accused was apprehended on June 12, 2018, at the referred time and place while in possession of the banned drugs. The convict pleaded she is a first-time offender and a widow and has three children. She is also partially blind and suffering from spinal problems.

“The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity contraband does not leave any reason with the court to treat her with leniency lest it may give a wrong signal to the society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling of youth,” the court observed while sentencing the convict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}