Chandigarh: Woman looking for match duped of 2.91 lakh

A 44-year-old woman was duped of ₹2.91 lakh by a man who approached her for a matrimonial alliance through a website, police said.

The woman, who lives in Sector 39, told the police that she had updated her contact information on a matrimonial website. On January 19, a man, identifying himself as Vipan from Texas, US, contacted her over WhatsApp, expressing interest to marry her. As their correspondence progressed, he informed her that he will be visiting India to meet her.

On February 13, she received a phone call from a woman, claiming that Vipan had been detained for carrying huge amount of gold and US dollars and needs to deposit customs fee for his release. Therefore, she deposited ₹36,000 and ₹2,55,800 in the provided bank account, only to learn later that she had been duped.

A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on her complaint.

