Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman loses 3.6 lakh in online fraud
chandigarh news

Chandigarh woman loses 3.6 lakh in online fraud

In her complaint, Meenakshi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, said she received text messages on her mobile phone, promising lucrative returns on investment
The complainant made UPI payments worth 3.6 lakh between July 25 and 31, but never received the returns promised. (HT)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Eyeing higher returns, a Manimajra resident lost 3.6 lakh to fraudsters.

In her complaint, Meenakshi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, said she received text messages on her mobile phone, promising lucrative returns on investment.

Later, an unknown person also called her, giving details about the scheme. The caller had asked her to invest money in an online company named “fun-earn.com”.

Therefore, she made UPI payments worth 3.6 lakh between July 25 and July 31. However, after receiving the payments, the caller became unreachable and she could not contact the company either.

Realising the fraud, she contacted the police, who have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP