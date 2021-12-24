Chandigarh woman loses 3.6 lakh in online fraud

Eyeing higher returns, a Manimajra resident lost ₹3.6 lakh to fraudsters.

In her complaint, Meenakshi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, said she received text messages on her mobile phone, promising lucrative returns on investment.

Later, an unknown person also called her, giving details about the scheme. The caller had asked her to invest money in an online company named “fun-earn.com”.

Therefore, she made UPI payments worth ₹3.6 lakh between July 25 and July 31. However, after receiving the payments, the caller became unreachable and she could not contact the company either.

Realising the fraud, she contacted the police, who have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.