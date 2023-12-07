Chandigarh: Woman, son injured amid renovation work; contractor held

Police have arrested a construction contractor after a pedestrian and her minor son got injured during renovation work at a house in Manimajra on Tuesday.

The construction contractor was booked for endangering life or personal safety of others. (HT PHOTO)

The contractor, Chandan, 34, is also a resident of Manimajra.

He was arrested on the complaint of Manoj Kumar Sodhi of Mata Raj Kaur Mohalla, Manimajra.

Sodhi said on Tuesday, his wife, Rajni, and seven-year-old son were passing by a house where renovation was underway. There, a part of the roof fell on them during demolition work, leaving them grievously injured.

As per police, Rajni was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for serious injuries in the fingers, while her son was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, for back injuries.

Chandan was booked under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing building) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted bail later.

