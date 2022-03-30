Chandigarh yet to sign memorandum with Centre on drug regulatory system
Six years since the commencement of the strengthening the drug regulatory system scheme, the UT health department is yet to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the same.
The parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare shared its 133rd report, on recommendations and observations of various health parameters, to Rajya Sabha and pointed out the health department and state government’s lackadaisical approach in implementing the health scheme.
It also pointed out that the delay in implementation of the scheme is posing a hindrance in ensuring safety and quality of drugs available for consumption
The Centre had in 2015, approved the strengthening of the drug regulatory system and the scheme was scheduled to be implemented during the three financial years extending up to 2018.
In the report, the parliamentary committee further said, “Till January 31, 2021, the central government had released only ₹544.06 crore, out of the total outlay of the project which was estimated at ₹850 crore. The committee is compelled to point out the lackadaisical approach of the state government that has not yet signed the MoUs, even after the lapse of almost six years.”
“It was learnt that states and UTs of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration have signed the MoUs in 2020 and have also been released grant-in-aid to regulate the drug system. However, West Bengal, Chandigarh and Lakshadweep are yet to sign the MoU in spite of requests,” it further read.
Poor testing infrastructure was also highlighted as a hindrance in ensuring safety and quality of drugs available for consumption in the report.
UT health services director Dr Suman Singh, meanwhile, said, “The strengthening of the drug regulatory system aims to improve the sale of drugs and medicines in the country. The UT health department had scheduled to sign the MoU with Centre in 2019 but due to Covid, the project got delayed. We are reviewing the scheme and are speeding up the process to implement it. We are preparing to sign the MoU in a week.”
Besides keeping a tab on the sale and purchase of the drugs in the government and private healthcare facilities, the scheme also included setting up of new laboratories and strengthening of existing state-level laboratories; creation of new laboratories and regulatory posts and providing basic and advanced training of officials.
Box:
What is the drug regulatory system?
The drug regulatory system was set up to detect distribution and marketing of spurious drugs in the country. It also aims to facilitate expeditious consideration and faster decision-making and testing of medical products, wherever required, and test quality, safety and efficacy of drugs and other medical and cosmetics products.
