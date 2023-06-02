Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Youth Congress holds protest in support of wrestlers

Chandigarh Youth Congress holds protest in support of wrestlers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2023 01:50 AM IST

The Chandigarh Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 in support of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Members of Chandigarh Youth Congress during the protest in support of wrestlers at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 35, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Criticising the BJP-led central government over the manhandling of protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, state president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, Manoj Lubana said, “What happened with women sportspersons at Jantar Mantar is sad. The country is deeply saddened to see the tears of women sportspersons who have brought medals for the country with their hard work and dedication. BJP has a history of protecting perpetrators and questioning victims.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked photographs with wrestlers when they won medals “but now he was forcing them to cry”.

“For the last 14 days, the daughters of the country have been crying and suffering, but the government is silent,” Lubana alleged, demanding the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for a fair investigation.

