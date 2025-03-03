Chandigarh: 3 months after pet German shepherd bit boy, police book owner

Over three months after a pet German Shepherd bit a 15-year-old boy in Sector 47-C on November 21, police have lodged an FIR against its unidentified owner following a probe. Police had initially recorded the matter in the daily diary report (DDR) on November 22 at the Sector 31 police station. (HT File Photo)

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, Ritu Sood, her son Vanad Sood was in the neighbourhood around 4.30 pm on November 21, when a pet German shepherd bit him multiple times, causing injuries on different parts of the body. She rushed her bleeding son to the civil hospital in Sector 45 and obtained a medical report.

Police had initially recorded the matter in the daily diary report (DDR) on November 22 at the Sector 31 police station. Following the complaint, police visited the victim’s house to verify the circumstances. Upon confirmation of the incident and after obtaining medical report, police found sufficient grounds to register a case under Section 291 (negligent conduct related to animals) of the BNS. Sector-31 SHO inspector Rajeev said, “We are working to identify and arrest the owner of the dog.”