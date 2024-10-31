Chandigarh: 7 office-bearers of Sector-50 housing society booked for fraud

Police have registered a case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against seven office-bearers (present and former) of Progressive Housing Society, Sector 50, for collecting money from society residents using forged documents. Chandigarh Police have lodged an FIR against society president Tarlochan Singh, vice-president Ravinder Singh, secretary Amit Bawa, ex-cashiers Gulzar Singh and Satbir Singh, ex-secretaries AP Singh and Surinder Kumar Sharma, and others. (HT)

The money was collected in 2018 and 2019, with the first complaint being lodged in 2020. Advocate Harish Khanna, who is one of the residents of the society, had moved court against police inaction in the case.

Now, following court directions, police have lodged an FIR against society president Tarlochan Singh, vice-president Ravinder Singh, secretary Amit Bawa, ex-cashiers Gulzar Singh and Satbir Singh, ex-secretaries AP Singh and Surinder Kumar Sharma, and others.

As per the complaint, the accused, in their capacity as office-bearers, operated parallel resolution books.

In the garb of chit funds/canopy funds, they collected money by issuing receipts through Progressive Sarv Dharam Religious Affairs Committee receipt book, thus amassing huge sums illegally and against the orders of the Chandigarh deputy commissioner-cum-registrar, Cooperative Societies, the complaint added.