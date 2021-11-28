Chandigarh: A mix of urban, rural woes in Ward 21

Regularisation of need-based changes, stray cattle menace, poorly maintained roads and general sanitation are on top of the agenda for voters in Ward No. 21 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation this election.

After the fresh delimitation, the ward comprises a mix of urban, semi-urban and rural localities with voters having their own area-specific needs and aspirations.

In Sector 47, residents are hoping to get the solution to their long-term demand of regularisation of need-based changes, stray cattle menace and encroachments in markets.

For the voters in the semi-urban/rural areas — Bair Majra, Faidan and Char Taraf — the issues revolve around better roads, sewerage system and sanitation issues.

Previously, Sector 47 was in Ward No. 22, represented by BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil. The semi-urban and rural parts were in Ward No. 23, also having a BJP councilor, Bharat Kumar.

More than 80% of the ward’s voters are in Sector 47, and another major chunk in Faidan village.

In Sector 47, which mainly has Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats, Nirmal Dutt, a resident, says: “There should be an immediate acceptance of the Delhi model for allowing need-based changes in CHB allotments. We want our area representative to support us in this endeavour.”

Like in the rest of the city, residents here also complain of stray dog menace. “The stray dog problem has worsened in past few years. Dogs have terrorised senior citizens and children. Even after repeated complaints, the MC authorities remain oblivious to the problem.”

In addition to stray dogs, the area residents also have to face stray cattle menace. “From evening to late night, every day, the area is full of stray cattle. People from nearby villages leave their cattle to roam on the streets. The MC officials turn a blind eye to it and the residents are left harassed. It even leads to accidents,” said Jyoti Swaroop Bhardwaj, a Sector 47 resident.

Meanwhile, a visit to Faidan village indicates the vast difference in the basic infrastructure between the developed Sector 47 and its rural neighbourhood across Purv Marg.

Most roads are in a bad shape, and sanitation is a big issue. “Some development works like the laying of sewerge pipelines have started only recently. The roads have improved, but it is still a big mess. Similarly, garbage is collected but dumped in a nearby choe. The streetlights also work only on paper. We hope after elections, this area gets proper attention,” says Balkar Saini, a Faidan resident and a public sector employee.

Another resident, Santosh Kumar, working in a private factory, says, “While the population here is increasing at a fast pace, the availability of basic infrastructure is missing. MC officials don’t respond to our complaints at all.”

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Sector 47, Bair Majra, Faidan and Chahar Taraf

General Ward

Voters: 12,000

KEY ISSUES

Basic infra, sanitation and garbage in villages

Need-based changes in CHB houses of Sector 47

Stray cattle and dog menace

LOCAL VOICES

We want our councillor to support us in our efforts to get Delhi model implemented for regularisation of need-based changes.

Nirmal Dutt, 72, educationist, Sector 47

Stray cattle roaming on roads is a big problem at night. Also, street vendors encroach upon the roads creating traffic bottlenecks.

Jyoti Swaroop Bhardwaj, 47, resident, Sector 47

The MC’s complaint system is in a dismal state. There is garbage lying on back lanes. Water pressure is also very poor.

Sunita Sharma, 52, president, EWS RWA Skylark Association, Sector 47

Stray dog menace is haunting the senior citizens and children. MC officials have turned a blind eye to this grave problem.

Vijay Wahi, 70, retired government official, Sector 47