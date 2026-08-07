Chandigarh: AAP holds protest march to Lok Bhavan against passage of 227 crore table agenda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, under the leadership of state president Vijaypal Singh, on Thursday organised a march from the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17 to the governor’s house (Lok Bhavan). The march was held in a protest against the BJP over allegations that 15 table agenda proposals, including one worth ₹227 crore, were passed without adequate discussion, transparency, or adherence to democratic procedures.

Police used water cannons at AAP leaders and workers to stop them from proceeding towards the Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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During the march, AAP leaders and workers raised slogans, alleging that decisions involving crores of rupees collected from taxpayers were taken in violation of established rules. They stated that the dignity of democratic institutions and the transparent functioning of the MC were being undermined.

Heavy police force was deployed and barricades were placed to stop the protesters from proceeding towards the Lok Bhavan. Water cannons were used to disperse the crowd. Subsequently, some AAP councillors were taken to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office. Later, party leaders were again stopped from moving ahead at the Lok Bhawan roundabout.

Delegation submits memo, demands inquiry

In the absence of the governor, an AAP delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor’s representative, demanding an impartial and independent inquiry into the alleged passage of all 16 proposals, including the ₹227 crore table agenda, without adequate discussion. The party also sought strict action against the officials and public representatives found responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} Party leaders said that decisions involving public funds worth hundreds of crores cannot be taken without adequate discussion and transparency. AAP warned that if prompt action is not taken in the matter, the party will intensify its agitation with the support of the people of Chandigarh, take the details of the entire issue to every household, and launch a larger public movement if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party leaders said that decisions involving public funds worth hundreds of crores cannot be taken without adequate discussion and transparency. AAP warned that if prompt action is not taken in the matter, the party will intensify its agitation with the support of the people of Chandigarh, take the details of the entire issue to every household, and launch a larger public movement if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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The table agenda costing ₹227 crore—one third of the total grant-in-aid received by the MC in this financial year— was hurriedly passed during the MC House meeting on July 31 raising a storm—not only in the opposition but amongst the BJP councillors too who complained to the commissioner in this regard.

After much hue and cry, mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday requested the MC commissioner to withdraw the agenda in this regard and bring it afresh in the next House meeting for discussion.