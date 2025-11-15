Chandigarh: Agitators announce boycott of exams starting November 18 at PU

There’s more trouble brewing for authorities at Panjab University (PU) as protesting students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, on Friday announced a complete boycott of the semester exams, starting November 18. There are nearly 15,000 students on campus who will be affected if the Morcha goes ahead with the exam boycott call. (HT Photo)

This comes after the three-day ultimatum given by the Morcha for the announcement of senate election schedule came to an end.

Student Front leader Raman said, “We will not let any examination take place on campus. We are prepared to go to any extent to ensure conduct of the Senate election schedule.”

SOPU leader Avtar Singh said the administration had “pushed students to the brink.” “For over a year, the university has delayed our legitimate demand (for senate election). We were left with no choice but to enforce this boycott, because the authorities left us unheard,” he said.

On Friday, the five-member committee, constituted to mediate with the protesting students, held two meetings with the agitators but failed to end the deadlock.

Committee member Vishal Sharma from the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology said, “We asked the students to wait till November 25 for the senate election schedule, because disruption of examinations is a serious issue that affects the academic future of thousands.” “We are still hoping for them to retract their call, considering the consequences involved for all the students involved,” the professor added.

There are nearly 15,000 students on campus who will be affected if the Morcha goes ahead with the exam boycott call. The protesters, however, did not clarify whether the boycott call will extend to PU-affiliated colleges in the city and Punjab. The Morcha had earlier hinted at a possible shutdown of the administration block too.