Chandigarh: Bag containing cash, valuables stolen from car parked near Sukhna Lake

Thieves smashed the window of a car parked in the parking lot of Sukhna Lake, and decamped with a bag containing ₹25,000 in cash and other valuables, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Chahat Gupta, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, told the police that she, along with her friends, had visited Sukhna Lake around 11 pm on Monday. They had parked their car near Staircase Number 3 at the lake’s regulator end and gone for a walk.

On returning around 11.45 pm, they found that the left window of the car was broken, and a bag containing ₹25,000 cash, two gold rings, one pair of Apple Airpods, three ATM cards and important documents was stolen.

On her complaint, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station on Tuesday.