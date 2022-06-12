Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Cheating case against developer for delay in plot’s possession
Chandigarh: Cheating case against developer for delay in plot’s possession

The case was registered against the managing director and director of Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited for delay in handing over a plot’s possession
The complainant alleged that she and her husband paid the developer <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.40 lakh, as they were assured that plot’s possession will be handed over in two years. But the promise was not kept. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked a realty firm’s managing director and director for cheating a customer by failing to hand over a plot’s possession.

The complainant, Srishta Devi Rampal of Gurdaspur, Punjab, alleged that she, along with her husband, had booked a plot at Palm Garden in Mullanpur, floated by Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited, in November 2011.

They were assured that the project was approved and possession will be handed over in two years, so they paid the developer 49.40 lakh.

But over a decade later, they had still not received possession of the plot, which Rampal alleged was sold to them without approvals.

Acting on her complaint, police booked the firm’s managing director Tarninder Singh and director Narinder Bir Singh under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station on Friday.

