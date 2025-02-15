Chandigarh: CITCO to pump in 5.5 crore to give two hotels a facelift

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) is all set to renovate its two flagship properties—Hotel Mountview in Sector 10 and Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17—at an estimated cost of around ₹5.5 crore, from April this year. The first phase of the renovation will focus on 25 of the 155 rooms at Hotel Mountview and 40 of the 108 rooms at Hotel Shivalikview. (HT File Photo)

The agenda came up during the board of directors meeting held on Friday, under the chairmanship of Ajay Chagti.

The officials apprised the board the estimate for renovation has been sent to the technical team and work will begin in April and will be completed in 10 months.

This multi-pronged renovation initiative is aimed at boosting the corporation’s revenue and addressing the increasing competition from the private hotel sector within Chandigarh and the tricity region. CITCO has already submitted the expenditure proposal to the UT administration for approval.

The renovation work will be carried out in phases, with ₹2.5 crore earmarked for Hotel Shivalikview and ₹3 crore for Hotel Mountview. Combined, 65 rooms in these two hotels will undergo renovation.

A board member said, the renovation has been long overdue. We have now decided to upgrade and refurbish the rooms and suites in both hotels to offer facilities and amenities on par with international standards, similar to those available in five-star properties. As part of the renovation, furniture will be refurbished, and curtains and upholstery in executive rooms, suites and the lobby will be replaced, giving the rooms a fresh and modern look.”

The first phase of the renovation will focus on 25 of the 155 rooms at Hotel Mountview and 40 of the 108 rooms at Hotel Shivalikview. Once the expenditure proposal is approved, tenders will be floated within a month, according to the official.

Four years on, CITCO fails to lease out health club

The officials informed the board members that the area of health club at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 has remained closed for the past four years. Despite floating tenders twice, they failed to attract bidders. Now, they plan to reissue tenders with a reduced reserve price of ₹73 per square foot. The health club spans approximately 670 square feet.

Initially established for hotel staff, the club has been non-operational for the last four years as there gyms equipments have been sold out.

CTU rejects CITCO’s fuel supply proposal

Turning down CITCO’s proposal to supply fuel for Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses, CTU authorities stated that procuring fuel from CITCO pumps is not viable.

The matter was discussed during the CITCO board of directors meeting on Friday, where CITCO urged the CTU director to source fuel for its buses from their pumps.

CTU director-cum-divisional manager Pradhuman Singh, who was present at the meeting, stated, “We procure fuel directly from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) pumps, which are located within our depots. Sending buses to CITCO pumps, which are far away, is not feasible.”

He further suggested that if CITCO could supply fuel using a 3,000-litre mini oil tanker to the CTU depot, they would consider procuring it.

CITCO currently operates seven petrol pumps in the city, whereas CTU has a fleet of over 450 long-route and local buses, consuming approximately 36,000 litres of diesel, valued at around ₹30 lakh, daily.