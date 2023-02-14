Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Cold winds cause night temp to drop to 6°C

Chandigarh: Cold winds cause night temp to drop to 6°C

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:17 AM IST

This was the lowest night temperature in Chandigarh since January 18 when it was 3.3°C, as per the India Meteorological Department

Cold winds continued to blow in Chandigarh for the second consecutive day on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With cold northerly winds blowing through the day, the city’s night temperature dropped from 9.6°C on Sunday to 6°C on Monday, 1.8 degrees below normal.

This was the lowest night temperature since January 18 when it was 3.3°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With a feeble Western Disturbance likely to affect the region again from Tuesday onwards, cloudy and warmer nights can be expected.

The maximum temperature also dipped slightly from 22.6°C to 21.2°C, 1.6 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 24°C and 27°C, and the night temperature between 10°C and 12°C.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
