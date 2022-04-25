Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman
Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16.
The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. She spotted the white-coloured dog and asked the owner to put a leash on his pet, but the latter did not pay heed. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand.
A case under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station against the unidentified owner of the dog.
We communicate through our aura: Sister Shivani
Renowned Brahmakumari Sister Shivani said on Sunday that the first way we communicate with people is through our vibrations and the aura we radiate. She was speaking during a special programme organised at Tagore Theatre for the second consecutive day. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
Authors felicitated on World Book Day
As part of the World Book Day Celebrations, a literary event was organised at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. The event, which was organised by White Falcon Publishing, a Chandigarh-based publishing house, included poetry recitation in English. Authors from the region were felicitated for their contribution to literature. As many as 24 local authors were also honoured and SS Bhatti, eminent author and former principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, presided over the function.
Cricket trials on April 26, 27
The Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association, will conduct trials on April 26 and April 27 at 4:30 pm to select the Chandigarh team which will compete in the upcoming Haryana inter-district cricket tournament for Pataudi Trophy. Interested players should have domicile of either Chandigarh or Haryana and also not be registered with any other state association. The trials will be conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, on April 26 and 27.
Fortis Hospital organises ENT surgical conclave
The department of ENT and head and neck surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, conducted a two-day conference – ENT Surgical Conclave 2022. Dr Ashok Gupta had organised the surgical conclave in collaboration with the All India Rhinology Society and Punjab Medical Council. The conference was attended by renowned otolaryngologists, besides 200 delegates, including junior and senior residents, from various medical colleges.
RBU organises cyclothon at Sukhna Lake
Rayat Bahra University organised a Cyclothon at Sukhna Lake on Sunday to celebrate World Earth Day. Rakesh Kumar Popli, secretary of Chandigarh Housing Board was the chief guest on the occasion. He flagged off the cyclists and lauded the initiative.
Ludhiana | Satguru Uday Singh quits as Buddha Nullah STF chairperson
In a major setback to the ambitious Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the head of the Namdhari sect, Satguru Uday Singh, has resigned as chairperson of the special task force overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream. Confirming the development, Namdhari Darbar press secretary Lakhvir Singh on Sunday said, “Satguru has sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleaning project.”
PU senate meeting: Regulations for various courses to come up for approval
The regulations for various courses recommended by Panjab University's (PU) regulation committee will be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate. The extension given to varsity's committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar will also come up for ratification in senate. The PU senate is scheduled to meet on April 26 with four items for consideration, seven items for ratification and 27 items for information on its agenda.
PU professor to represent ICCR’s chair of Hindi at Italian varsity
Associate professor and former chairperson, Gurmeet Singh, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations' (ICCR's) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L'Orientale, Italy. Singh had also served as visiting professor at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbekistan, in 2021. He will be teaching the Hindi curriculum, besides organising academic events and talks on Indian culture.
Chandigarh: Protesting residents derail demotion drive
At a time when UT administration announced its plans for a demolition drive to vacate Colony 4, Industrial Area, authorities on Sunday had to abruptly cancel a similar operation in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora after strong opposition from locals. The administration reached with a bulldozer to break down houses, but where were the officials of the administration when these houses were registered and they were given electricity and water metres.
NCR wins 8 medals in All India Railway Boxing championship
North Central Railway won 8 medals in the All India Railway Boxing Championship that was recently held in New Delhi from April 19 to 22, said NCR officials here on Sunday. NCR boxers' performance ensured NCR finishing fourth in overall standing in All India Boxing Championship,NCR chief public relation officer Shivam Sharmae added. In this championship, 10 boxers of NCR had participated out of whom eight boxers won medals.
