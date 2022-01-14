Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Drug peddler tries to end life in police lockup

The accused, Dharamraj, alias Dhamma, of Mauli Jagran, repeatedly hit his head on a wall of the lockup at the Manimajra police station in Chandigarh
The accused was arrested with 60 vials of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections, and 2kg ganja near Shiv Mandir, Mauli Jagran, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (via REUTERS)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man, arrested in a drug peddling case, tried to end his life in a police lockup on Thursday by repeatedly hitting his head on a wall.

The accused, Dharamraj, alias Dhamma, of Mauli Jagran, was locked up at the Manimajra police station after being arrested with 60 vials of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections, and 2kg ganja near Shiv Mandir, Mauli Jagran on Wednesday.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station following his arrest.

On Thursday, police personnel spotted him banging his head on a wall and took him for treatment. He is reported to be stable.

Police have lodged another FIR against him under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

Officials privy to the matter said the accused was a hardened criminal, involved in several cases in the past

