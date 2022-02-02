Chandigarh: Fog grounds 4 flights, delays 12; respite ahead

With dense fog in the region, four flights were cancelled while 12 others were delayed at Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday.

Among the flights grounded were two to Mumbai and one to Srinagar, operated by Go First. The fourth was Air Vistara flight to Bengaluru.

Other than these four, six flights departed and six arrived late at the airport. The first flight to operate from the airport — Indigo’s to Delhi — departed at 10:21am instead 6:45am. Air India’s flight to Kullu took off at 1:06pm, nearly five hours after its scheduled departure of 8:10am. Its flights to Leh, Dharamshala and Delhi were also delayed.

Meanwhile, one of the Air India’s flights that was to arrive from Delhi at 7:40am finally landed at 12:20pm, nearly a five-hour delay. Go First flights from Ahmadabad and Srinagar also arrived late by around half an hour.

Even as the visibility dropped under 50 metres in the morning, fog got cleared and the day turned sunny around noon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar dense fog is unlikely on Wednesday.

“The dense fog was region-wide due to a big difference between day temperature and night temperature, and high humidity in the air. With a western disturbance (WD) getting close to the region, Tuesday night is likely to be warmer; so chances of fog formation will be lower,” said IMD, Chandigarh, director Manmohan Singh.

The peak of the WD system will be on Thursday and light to moderate rain up to 30mm can be expected. The sky is likely to clear up by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from Monday’s 16.6°C to 17.8°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature dropped slightly from 7.3°C to 7.2°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 13°C and 18°C while minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 12°C.