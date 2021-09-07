Chandigarh: Four injured in RBI cash vans’ pile-up on Madhya Marg

A woman constable suffered fractures in both her legs while three others were injured after three cash vans of the Reserve Bank of India were involved in a pile-up on Madhya Marg near Haryana Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 28.

Five cash vans were on their way to the RBI office in Sector 17 when the mishap took place around 2pm, as the driver of the second vehicle suddenly slammed the brakes. The third van crashed into it and the fourth rammed into the third one, as drivers of both vehicles were allegedly speeding.

While drivers of both these vans and a constable sitting in the third van were rescued by passersby, woman constable Pavita, who was on cash protection duty and sitting next to the driver in the fourth van, got stuck between the crashed vehicles.

It took about 40 minutes for a JCB machine to reach the spot after which the rescue workers took another half an hour to pull out Pavita and rush her to hospital.

Some witnesses claimed that the driver of the second van had slammed the brakes as a car had suddenly appeared in front of it. Superintendent of Police (SP, City) Ketan Bansal said they are looking into circumstances that led to the pile-up.

Meanwhile, based on the testimony of constable Ram Singh (who is among the injured), the drivers of third and fourth van Tajinder and Gurbhej (who too are injured) have been booked for negligent and rash driving.